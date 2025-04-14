Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 340.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after acquiring an additional 841,952 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cintas by 299.8% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 285.9% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 14,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $206.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

