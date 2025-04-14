Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 116,733 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $991,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $39.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

