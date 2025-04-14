Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.20.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

