TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.60 and last traded at $86.54. 907,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,332,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,734,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.