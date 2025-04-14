Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 140 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Insulet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $253.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.56. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

