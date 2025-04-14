Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

