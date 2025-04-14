Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $509.76 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $396.82 and a one year high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.91.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.