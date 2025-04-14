Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.88 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $21,191,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

