Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.08 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,380,000. Finally, Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $383.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $398.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.40.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.