Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,179,000 after buying an additional 377,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,293 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.