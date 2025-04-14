Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 710 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,063,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 698.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 451,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 394,920 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,839,000 after buying an additional 101,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.