Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Stock Price

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

