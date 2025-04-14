Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after buying an additional 35,198 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $528,465,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $568.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

