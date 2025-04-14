Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average of $168.32.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

