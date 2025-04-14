Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,834,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $192.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.22. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Allstate from $240.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allstate

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.