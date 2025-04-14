Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Tullow Oil Price Performance
Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,590. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
