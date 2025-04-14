Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Update

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 85.4% from the March 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 944,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of Tullow Oil stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 51,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,590. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

