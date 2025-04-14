Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Umicore stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. 122,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,762. Umicore has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

Get Umicore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Umicore to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Umicore

(Get Free Report)

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.