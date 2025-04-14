Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.83), with a volume of 6263066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128 ($1.67).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).
The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.
