Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 982,535 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 0.2% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 76.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,598,000 after purchasing an additional 336,854 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CM opened at $57.12 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

