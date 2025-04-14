Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.3189 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

