Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

