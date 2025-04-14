Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 328,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $86,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after buying an additional 113,067 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.94. The stock has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.