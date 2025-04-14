Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,439 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

