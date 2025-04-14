Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Position Trimmed by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,820 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,348,000 after buying an additional 92,420 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.90 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1076 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

