Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Short Interest Up 351.2% in March

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, an increase of 351.2% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 352,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 87,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,557. The stock has a market cap of $400.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

