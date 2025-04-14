Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $153.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of VRT traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.41. 7,873,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

