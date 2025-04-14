Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.42 and last traded at $72.26. Approximately 2,287,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,995,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $475,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 13.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 32,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth $255,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vertiv by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

