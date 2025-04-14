Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 31,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.