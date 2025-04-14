Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 31,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

