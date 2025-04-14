Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 249,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 388,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

