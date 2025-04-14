Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Robert Sumas Sells 400 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $14,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,109.45. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 8th, Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,847. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $599.65 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Super Market by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

