Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 609,821 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,629,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

