Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.20 and last traded at $114.63. 1,586,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,880,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $174.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 1.0 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.