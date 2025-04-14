VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 684.1% from the March 15th total of 165,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 32.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

NASDAQ VVPR traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $2.97. 733,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. VivoPower International has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. PEAK6 LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 LLC owned about 0.92% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

