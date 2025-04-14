Walrus (WAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $40.57 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Walrus has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One Walrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Walrus has a market capitalization of $606.38 million and $40.57 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Walrus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84,531.62 or 0.99880152 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84,056.75 or 0.99319059 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 26th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,282,708,333 tokens. The official website for Walrus is www.walrus.xyz. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol.

Walrus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,282,708,333 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.47261103 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $45,848,574.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walrus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Walrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walrus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.