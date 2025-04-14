Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $193.64 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $232.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

