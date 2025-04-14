WealthTrust Axiom LLC Invests $229,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of EMR stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.39.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
