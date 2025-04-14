Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $105.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

NYSE MHK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

