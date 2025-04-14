Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,700 shares, a growth of 515.2% from the March 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,107.0 days.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

