XTX Topco Ltd Buys 20,428 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 373.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,428 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,423,000 after acquiring an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,863,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,350,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

