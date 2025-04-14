Yoav Landman Sells 20,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at $196,003,635.45. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $711,200.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $922,724.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $148,283.77.

JFrog Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,224. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in JFrog by 33,106.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

