1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Holdings Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 349,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,582 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,284,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 37,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,579,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,321,816.60. This represents a 0.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 2,193,703 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

