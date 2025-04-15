1,130 Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total transaction of $9,527,121.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,555,510.24. The trade was a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $164.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $110.09 and a 52 week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

