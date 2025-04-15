12,951 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

