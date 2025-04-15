13,936 Shares in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Informatica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.
Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.
