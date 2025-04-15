1,610,736 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

GEM opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.63.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

