174,100 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,870,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U S Wealth Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,006,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 91,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

