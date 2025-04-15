186,800 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTM. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 709,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 558,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

