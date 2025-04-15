1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 137.9% in March

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGIFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 141,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,773. 1933 Industries has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

