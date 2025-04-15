20,389 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,469.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $36.91.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

