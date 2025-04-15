2,080 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,394,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Stryker by 1,695.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,730,000 after acquiring an additional 349,601 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $353.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

